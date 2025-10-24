Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025: ‘Most Disruptive’ edition promises global innovation this time

IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge chaired a review meeting with organisers and officials on Thursday ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2025, scheduled for November 18-20. “This year’s summit is shaping up to be our most ambitious and disruptive edition yet,” Kharge said.

Star speakers, policy push, and futurepreneurs

The summit features global industry leaders, top venture capitalists, and in-depth sectoral dialogues on technology, policy, and innovation. “We’re also hosting our biggest ever gathering of entrepreneurs and futurepreneurs under the Future Makers Conclave, alongside key announcements on policy and mega projects,” Kharge added. For the first time, BTS will unveil a secretly developed technology. “It will redefine how we think about computing,” he revealed.

CM calls for global participation

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors to attend BTS 2025 under the theme ‘Futurise’. He said the summit will draw over 1 lakh delegates, more than 600 speakers, and innovators from over 60 countries. “Bengaluru has become the centre of India’s innovation journey, leading the way with its ideas, talent, and technology,” he stated.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar affirmed BTS 2025 will showcase Karnataka and India’s finest achievements. “Karnataka continues to lead India’s digital transformation,” he said.