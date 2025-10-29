Bengaluru students expose toxic chemicals in thermal bill paper

BENGALURU: Receipts printed on thermal paper may disrupt hormones and even cause cancer, a study conducted by three school students reveals.

The research found traces of toxic chemicals like Bisphenol S (BPS) and Diphenyl Sulfone (DPS) in thermal bill paper, the material used to make the receipts handled by millions on a daily basis. The three young researchers are R Usha, R Nalini and Aniketh V Bhat.

Usha and Nalini study in 10th and 9th standards respectively at Sai Krushna Vidya Mandir School (Hosadoddi), and Bhat studies in the 10th standard at Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra (Banashankari).

For the study, printed and unprinted thermal paper samples were tested with different solvents to extract their chemical compositions. The analysis confirmed the presence of BPS and DPS.