Bengaluru juvenile home sees record rise in children in conflict with law

The increase in the number of CCL in the special home is a disturbing resonance of the recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 'Crime in India 2024' report, according to which there is an uptick in crimes by juveniles (CCL) by 11.2 per cent in the country. "Since December last year, the numbers have been steadily increasing at the special home in Sumanahalli centre. There were 55 inmates in December.

The number went up to 58 in January, 61 in February, and by April-end, we had 68 inmates. We have written to the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD), requesting them to increase the capacity and supporting infrastructure, including staff, in the special home. There is staff shortage and it is a challenge to handle the increase in the flow of admissions," he added.