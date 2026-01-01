Bengaluru hosts 44th Junior National Kho Kho Championship in Gunjur

Around 1000 athletes are participating in the Junior nationals, while 180 supporting staff and 100 technical officials are deployed for the smooth conduct of the championship. The inaugural ceremony was graced by the former Minister H. Nagesh, who was the chief guest, while office bearers and executive committee members from the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and Karnataka State Kho Kho Association (KSKKA) were also present.