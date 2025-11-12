Bengaluru: Giottus unveils India’s first vernacular crypto futures education platform

Giottus, India’s third-largest crypto exchange with over 1.3 million customers, has launched ‘Giottus Academy’, the country’s first free, online, and open-to-all vernacular platform dedicated to crypto futures education.

The academy provides structured modules and live interactive sessions in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, targeting the development of India’s next 10 million informed crypto traders.

Designed by leading traders and analysts, the curriculum covers the full trading lifecycle—from registration and KYC to advanced strategies and risk management. It integrates real-time exposure, action-based learning, chart analysis, leverage explanations, entry-exit tactics, and AI-powered trading signals.

Giottus introduces Giottus Signals, enabling users to observe expert analysts trading live every day. Access is available via Giottus’ official WhatsApp and Telegram channels, with daily schedules and links shared.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “Our vision has always been to make crypto mainstream, accessible, and transparent for everyone. With Giottus Academy, we take a significant step forward in that direction. Whether it’s ensuring transparency through our proof of reserves or enabling financial literacy through Giottus Academy, we remain committed to helping our investors gain clarity, confidence, and maximum value.”

Giottus Academy advances inclusive, practical crypto education, equipping Indian investors with essential knowledge, confidence, and responsible trading skills.