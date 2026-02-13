Bengaluru firm to help in AI training at Karnataka colleges

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based venture JAN AI, which is working with the state government to bring literacy in artificial intelligence (AI) to Karnataka’s rural reaches, held the JAN AI Summit on Thursday.

JAN AI Co-founder Madan Padaki said the idea is to operationalise AI to enact on-ground change in fields such as agriculture and healthcare, while aligning with sustainable development goals.

He said that JAN AI is strategising with the state’s higher education department to bring AI into the curricula of government colleges across Karnataka.