Bengaluru leads India in young entrepreneurs on Hurun U30 List 2026

New Delhi: Bengaluru is now the leading hub for India's youngest founders, with 21 entrepreneurs from the city featuring on the Avendus Wealth - Hurun India U30 List 2026, up from just 7 last year, Priyank Kharge, Minister of Home, e-Governance, Electronics, IT & BT, Government of Karnataka, said.



Kharge cited the report to highlight a broader shift in India's innovation landscape. According to the Avendus Wealth - Hurun India U30 List 2026, which recognises 102 exceptional leaders aged 30 and under, 18 of the companies on the list are headquartered in Bengaluru -- the highest for any city in the country.