Bengaluru doctors warn of firecracker-related eye injuries ahead of Deepavali

BENGALURU: With Deepavali approaching, city-based ophthalmologists are warning families to take precautions while handling firecrackers, particularly for children, who are most vulnerable to eye injuries, reports Gayathri M Kurup of The New Indian Express.

Hospitals across the city report a surge in firecracker-related injuries every year, ranging from corneal abrasions to severe retinal damage.

Dr Ananth Bhandary S, HOD and Consultant, Department of Ophthalmology at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, stressed adult supervision as the first line of defence. “Adult supervision is a must. Protective goggles are available everywhere.

"The cornea, the black portion of the eye, is like a watch glass; once damaged, severe injuries may require surgery,” he shared.

He highlighted the dangers of risky DIY experiments with fireworks, such as placing crackers under tins or standing too close to flowerpot crackers, which can cause mechanical, thermal, and chemical injuries simultaneously.

Dr Pallavi Joshi, senior consultant, cornea and refractive services at Sankara Eye Hospital, said, “Do not put milk, ghee, oils, or tap water in the eye. Tap water is not sterile and can worsen infections. Rinse immediately with clean water or saline for 10–15 minutes and seek urgent professional care. ”

Dr Bhandary highlighted the long-term consequences of firecracker injuries, noting that small particles embedded in the cornea can permanently affect vision.