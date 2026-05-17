Bengaluru doctors advise hydration as kidney stone, UTI cases climb

BENGALURU: As Bengaluru experiences unusually harsh summer temperatures this year, doctors across the city are reporting a rise in urinary tract infections (UTIs), kidney stones and prostatitis cases, with poor hydration habits and long sitting hours emerging as major causes.

Medical experts said the extreme heat, dehydration, coupled with hectic work schedules and summer travel, is worsening urinary health among working professionals, women, children and young adults. Doctors noted that UTI cases generally increase by two times during summer compared to other seasons.

“Every year the summer is progressively becoming worse,” said Dr Gayathri Karthik Nagesh, gynecologist at Aster RV Hospital. Inadequate fluid intake is one of the biggest reasons behind the seasonal increase. “People are busy with work, do not drink enough fluids, travel a lot during vacations and often hold back urine for long periods. Using unclean toilets can also cause urinary infections,” she said.

Doctors said working women, sales professionals and people attending long office meetings are among the most affected groups, as many avoid drinking water to reduce washroom visits. Women are naturally more prone to UTIs because of their shorter urinary tract. Doctors warned against self-medication and incomplete antibiotic courses, as they can lead to recurring infections and kidney complications.

Doctors are also witnessing a rise in kidney stone and prostatitis cases, particularly among men aged between 20 and 35 years. “The infection can spread upward and affect the kidneys when neglected,” Dr. Gayathri added.

“People are drinking less water, eating junk food and sitting for long hours. In my OPD alone, out of 10 patients, three had kidney stones,” said Dr Pavan Kumar SK, Urologist, St John’s Medical College Hospital.

The doctor said IT employees and desk workers who sit continuously for eight to ten hours without breaks are especially vulnerable. Long sitting hours, postponing urination and poor hydration are also contributing to a rise in prostatitis among men.

Doctors warned that kidney stones are often ignored after the initial severe pain subsides, allowing silent damage to continue. “We remove one or two kidneys every week because of complications arising from stones,” Dr Pavan said.

Children are also witnessing an increase in urinary infections during summer. Dr Darshan G Hegde from Rainbow Children’s Hospital said dehydration, poor toilet hygiene and holding urine during playtime are major reasons behind paediatric UTIs during summer.

This story has been written by Gayathri M Kurup.