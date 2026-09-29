Bengaluru court grants ED 14-day custody of Basavaraj Kannale in KPSC scam case

Suspended IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, former KPSC Controller of Examinations, whom the CID arrested, is also currently in ED custody. Gangwar reportedly admitted to leaking the veterinary officer exam paper to Kannale a day before the test. The development has gained significance as Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has targeted Home Minister Priyank Kharge over illegal recruitments. At the same time, BJP leaders have claimed that many ministers could face jail in connection with the scam.