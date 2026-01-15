Bengaluru commuters brace for another Metro fare hike

BENGALURU: Bengalureans may soon have to dig deeper into their pockets for daily travel, with Namma Metro fares set for an annual increase from February, as per the recommendation of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), which suggested up to five per cent hike in ticket charges every year.

The move comes barely a year after Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) implemented a steep fare revision in February 2025, that raised ticket prices by up to 71%, making Namma Metro the most expensive Metro system in the country. The likely hike will add to the growing financial strain on public transport users.

The proposed year-on-year fare hike has triggered sharp reactions from commuters, many of whom said public transport is slowly slipping out of reach for ordinary citizens.

“Metro travel is meant to be affordable, not a premium service,” said Vinod Kumar, a daily commuter. “After last year’s hike, this feels like adding insult to injury.”

BMRCL had implemented the 2025 fare revision after accepting the FFC’s recommendations that is legally binding under Section 33 of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002. The same framework now enables annual fare revisions until a new Fare Fixation Committee is constituted.

Commuters argued that the rising fares do not match ground realities. Overcrowded trains, slow progress on new lines and last-mile connectivity gaps have only added to the frustration.

“It may not be cheap, but calling it a luxury service is a joke when trains are packed beyond capacity during peak hours,” said Venkatesh, another regular passenger.

Mobility expert Satya Arikutharm termed the proposed hike “a travesty of justice”, alleging that commuters are already paying nearly 32% more due to what he described as a flawed interpretation of the fare formula.

“The meek acceptance of unfair fares seems to be encouraging BMRCL to impose yet another hike. Elected representatives must stand with citizens and hold the Metro accountable,” he said.

With no comparable improvement in service quality, many fear that repeated fare hikes could push commuters back onto congested roads. As Venkatesh put it bluntly, “It’s either pay more for the Metro or lose hours stuck in traffic. Either way, citizens are paying the price.”