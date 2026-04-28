Bengaluru college halts competitive exams amid ‘Janivara’ backlash

BENGALURU: Urban deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha said on Monday that a preliminary investigation into incidents of removing janivara (sacred thread) of three students appearing for CET in a private college in the city has been completed and a detailed report to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be submitted soon.

“We have recommended not to conduct any competitive exams in that private college henceforth. We have also made other recommendations to avoid such incidents during CET and other competitive exams in the future,” he said.

On April 23, Anand S Theertha, Nakul H, and Anirudh R Rao were allegedly forced to remove their janivara just before appearing for the CET in the private college at Koramangala. An FIR was registered against Sudhakar D, Saritha R and Girijamma of the college in Madiwala police station. The college principal suspended them after the incident.

A committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban was formed to conduct an investigation into those incidents. To avoid such incidents, KEA had issued dress code for students and deputed trained dress code officers to 745 CET centres across the state.