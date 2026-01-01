Bengaluru Class 4 student enters India Book of Records as young author

BENGALURU: Parinita B, a 10-year-old from Bengaluru, has already earned a place in the India Book of Records as a young author. She is currently studying in Class 4 at NET Public School, Basavanagudi, and has authored a book titled ‘Tales by Pari’ published by Subbu Publications.

Her father, K Balaji, is a deputy general manager in BESCOM, and her mother, Dr Anusha R Gupta, is a dentist.

Speaking to the TNIE, Balaji said, “We used to recite songs and children’s stories to Parinita, and that’s when she decided to write a story of her own. When she was eight years old, she started learning the meaning of different words and told us that she would write a book. I had told her to write at least 30 pages if it had to be published as a book of stories.”