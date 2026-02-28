Bengaluru Civic Body sets up 90 approved zones for feeding strays

Bengaluru: The Animal Husbandry Department of the Bengaluru Central Municipal Corporation on Saturday designated 90 specific locations as official feeding zones for stray dogs within its jurisdiction. This initiative aims to balance animal welfare with public health and urban cleanliness across the central parts of the city.



Daljit Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Development, Central Municipal Corporation, said, "With a view to the welfare and management of stray dogs, public health protection and environmental cleanliness within the jurisdiction of the Central Municipal Corporation, the Animal Husbandry Department of the Bengaluru Central Municipal Corporation has identified 90 places as official feeding spots (feeding spots) for feeding stray dogs."

"Signboards called feeding points have been installed at the identified places, and the public can feed them at the said places, Daljit Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Development, Central Municipal Corporation, said.



Feeding street/community dogs is important to promote coexistence between humans and community animals and reduce conflict.