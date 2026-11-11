Bengal varsity teachers' association urges guv to intervene over proposed centralised recruitment

Kolkata: The All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) on Wednesday expressed concern over reports that the state government was planning to set up a commission for recruiting teachers in government-aided universities and urged Governor RN Ravi to "intervene and seek withdrawal of the reported move".

The higher education department has proposed setting up the West Bengal University Service Commission to centrally recruit teachers in state-aided universities and related higher educational institutions, a senior department official told PTI on Wednesday.