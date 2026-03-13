WB upper primary school job aspirants stage protest demanding immediate recruitment
Kolkata: Chaos erupted outside the West Bengal Education Department headquarters in Salt Lake here on Thursday as hundreds of upper primary school job aspirants from the 2016 panel staged a protest march demanding immediate counselling and recruitment, leading to a tense standoff with police.
The protesters, seeking resolution for around 1,251 candidates who are yet to be recruited despite court orders, marched towards Bikash Bhavan, the state education department headquarters, to press for their demands, officials said.
They were, however, not allowed to move beyond the barricades put up by police near the building.
Tension escalated when some protesters bypassed some barricades by taking a side road and attempted to force their way into the Bikash Bhavan premises.
Security personnel blocked them at the main entrance, leading to a heated confrontation.
Following the failed entry attempt, the aspirants, including a large number of women, sat on the road in protest, blocking traffic in the area.
The protesters alleged that despite clear court orders in their favour, the state authorities have failed to initiate the counselling process or issue appointment letters.
"Our demand is simple: counselling must be conducted immediately, and we must be given our jobs," the protesters said, accusing the administration of deliberate delay despite the legal mandate.
