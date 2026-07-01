Bengal to introduce face-recognition biometric attendance in all state-run schools

Kolkata (IANS): A face recognition-based biometric attendance system will be introduced in every government school in West Bengal in phases, said state School Education Minister Dipak Barman on Tuesday.
He also assured that he would take a quick decision on the long-pending teacher recruitment process in state-run schools.
Speaking at a programme of the BJP's teachers' cell at the National Library, he said that the education department has already begun work on this.
At the same time, his message to the members of the teachers' organisation was that if there is a difference of opinion on any government decision, it should be discussed at the party's organisational level rather than published on social media or in the press.
The School Education Minister said, "Face recognition-based biometric attendance system will be introduced in every school in the state in a short time."
Although the effective date has not yet been decided, he said the government is determined to introduce this system.
"We will provide biometric face recognition machines in every school. After that, there are plans for further changes to the education system. It is not possible to say everything right now," he said.
Regarding the recruitment of teachers, the School Education Minister said that the government is keeping an eye on the SLST of 2016, the Group-C and Group-D exams of 2025, and there is no need for repeated meetings, phone calls, e-mails, or long messages about this.
He claimed that the education department will take a decision after considering the High Court verdict, legal aspects and the government's humanitarian position.
"We are aware of all the issues. Appropriate steps will be taken very soon after considering all aspects," he said.
Addressing job seekers, he said the government has already granted a five-year age relaxation for applying for teaching jobs. Therefore, urging them to prepare for the new exam, he said, "Our government will not sell jobs. Not a single job will be sold. No one will try to buy a job, and we will not let anyone fall for that temptation."
The issue of long-standing dissatisfaction among teachers regarding transfers also came up in his speech.
The Education Minister said that a transparent and specific process is being prepared for transfers. Once that system is implemented, every teacher will have the opportunity to apply. However, he also requested that the new government be given some time to complete the process.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.