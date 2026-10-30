Bengal to frame rules soon to bar new govt school teachers from political activities: Minister

Kolkata: The West Bengal government will soon frame rules to implement a cabinet decision to bar teachers, who will be recruited through the School Service Commission in future, from engaging in political activities, a minister said.

School Education Minister Dipak Barman said such a decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday to bring West Bengal in line with several other states where similar restrictions are in place.

The decision will not be applicable to those who are currently in service, he said.