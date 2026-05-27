Bengal to deny liquor shop licences within 1 km of schools, colleges and temples

The West Bengal government has announced that no new liquor shop licence will be granted within a one-kilometre radius of schools, colleges and religious establishments, marking a major shift in the state’s excise policy.

Speaking at an administrative meeting on Tuesday, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said the government would strictly enforce the new rule while processing future liquor licences.

“We have said there cannot be a liquor shop within a one-km radius of schools, colleges and temples. No licence can be given if shops fall within that area. This government will be run in a different way,” the chief minister said.

Officials indicated that the move is likely to apply only to new licences and pending applications, and is not expected to affect existing liquor outlets already operating under earlier rules.

A senior excise department official said a formal circular on the matter is expected soon. “As far as we know, it would be for new licensing. It would also be applicable to pending proposals,” the official said.

Sources in the state administration said several meetings involving finance and excise department officials were held at Nabanna on Tuesday to discuss implementation of the new policy. The excise commissioner also attended the deliberations.

Under the current excise norms in West Bengal, liquor shops and bars cannot operate within 305 metres (1,000 feet) of schools, colleges, temples, mosques, churches and other religious institutions. The earlier restriction had been limited to 100 metres.

Officials said the proposed one-kilometre restriction would significantly tighten norms for future liquor licences, particularly in urban areas such as Kolkata, where a large number of existing outlets are located close to educational and religious institutions.

According to excise department estimates, West Bengal currently has nearly 6,000 liquor shops and bars. Sources indicated that around 3,500 existing establishments are situated within 700 to 800 metres of schools, colleges or places of worship.

“Before the 305-metre rule was introduced, there were at least 300 to 350 shops within 100 metres of these institutions. Since they had obtained licences under the earlier rules, most continue to operate,” an official source said.

The liquor sector remains a major revenue contributor for the state government. Officials said West Bengal currently earns around Rs 22,000 crore annually in excise revenue, while the overall liquor industry in the state is estimated to be worth nearly Rs 32,000 crore.