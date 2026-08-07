Bengal to check overstating of midday meal beneficiaries in govt schools

It is learnt that the decision to conduct these surprise checks has been taken following complaints that some school authorities for a long time have been showing an inflated number of students in the midday meal portal. “Already, the authorities of some state-run schools in certain districts have been identified guilty on this count, and disciplinary action has been initiated against them,” the state secretariat insider said.

According to him, one particular state-run school under Patashpur-1 block in East Midnapore district has been identified where the number of students shown in the midday meal portal was almost ten times the actual number.

“On receiving complaints on this count, the block development officer concerned, on his own, conducted a surprise check at that school, and detected such a mismatch between the actual number of students and the number shown in the midday meal portal. The headmaster of that school has been served with a show-cause notice and disciplinary action has been initiated against him,” the state secretariat insider said.