SRFTI students extend class boycott to 11th day over security concerns

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI): Classes remained suspended at the SRFTI here for the 11th day on Saturday as students continued their boycott over security concerns following a series of clashes and confrontations on the campus, a senior institute official said.
The students have been boycotting classes since September 27, demanding better security following multiple incidents of violence and a standoff with the administration.
"Today and tomorrow are holidays. Many students have already vacated their hostel rooms ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, while others have stayed back," the senior official told PTI.
Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) students' union spokesperson Sudip Chakraborty said the students would hold a general body meeting in the next "two-three days" to decide their future course of action.
"The vice-chancellor is not coming to the institute, and our class boycott will continue till we are assured of security on campus in the wake of attacks by right-wing forces on SRFTI students," he said.
Chakraborty said the students also expressed solidarity with the agitating Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists in Delhi, who were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The tension began on September 27 when the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), a consumer awareness group affiliated with the RSS, held a programme in an auditorium on the campus, which the students opposed.
The incident led to a clash in which several people, including two faculty members, were injured.
Tensions escalated on October 4 when another right-wing organisation, the Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Manch, held a protest rally outside the institute's main gate and allegedly assaulted students on their way to the campus.
"Students only want security on campus in the wake of repeated incursions by the RSS and its allies up to the campus gate," Chakraborty said.
Chakraborty alleged that the protesters, who had no links with filmmaking, had described the students as anti-national.
"After the October 4 incident, we launched a sit-in outside the VC's room demanding safety. However, instead of promised safety, we were intimidated and harassed by a section of staff and security personnel," Chakraborty alleged.
Around 150 students from outside West Bengal were feeling threatened, he said, adding that students at the institute came from different parts of the country.
Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera could not be reached for comment despite attempts to contact him.
The continuing protest has raised concerns over academic activities at the institute, particularly with the Durga Puja vacation approaching.
"With the Durga Puja vacation approaching, classes for first-year students are still pending. No major theory classes were scheduled for students of other years," the official said.
In a statement on October 5, the institute said it was "deeply concerned" about the incidents and reiterated its commitment to safety and security of students.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.