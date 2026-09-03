Bengal school syllabus faced deliberate distortion under previous regime, claims Suvendu Adhikari

“Mother was referred to as ‘Amma’ and not ‘Ma’. Similarly, the sky was referred to as 'Asman’ and not ‘Akash’. Bengali language was distorted in a planned manner. The syllabus was created in such a way that the lessons of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar or Swami Vivekananda remained neglected in the education system. Division was created in the minds of children through such distortion of language,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an annual event of Vivekananda Vidya Vikas Parishad, the state-level affiliate committee of Vidya Bharati in West Bengal.