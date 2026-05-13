Bengal school job case: DMs asked to prepare list of ‘identified tainted’ candidates

Kolkata: The Education Department of West Bengal has issued communications to all District Magistrates, instructing them to compile lists of "identified tainted" candidates within their respective districts who obtained teaching and non-teaching positions in various state-run schools in exchange for cash.

Sources in the department said that besides preparing the lists of such “identified tainted” candidates, the District Magistrates (DM) have also been asked by the department to draw up a calculation of the amount these candidates will have to pay back to the state government as salaries they received during their service periods and the interest accrued on it.

The “identified tainted” candidates are those who paid cash and secured school jobs after submitting blank or incomplete answer-sheets in recruitment examinations, or through rank jumps or out-of-panel enrolments.