West Bengal school education dept introduces weekly work-from-home roster to cut costs

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Education Department has introduced work-from-home for a section of its officers as part of a broader effort to reduce government expenditure and improve administrative efficiency, a senior official said on Friday.
Under the new arrangement, nine officers attached to different wings of the department will be allowed to work-from-home once a week on designated days under a roster system, he said, referring to a notification issued in this context.
The move was initiated in line with directions issued by the Prime Minister and the chief secretary regarding cost-cutting measures in government functioning, the notification said.
The initiative was aimed at ensuring "optimum utilisation of resources without affecting public service delivery."
"We are trying to modernise work culture while also reducing avoidable expenditure. Digital governance and virtual coordination are now an integral part of administration," the official told PTI.
The department has also issued a series of additional instructions aimed at reducing operational expenses and encouraging digital functioning.
According to the notification, meetings will be held through video conferencing unless otherwise specified.
Officials have also been asked to avoid unnecessary photocopying and printing.
All files are to be routed through the e-office system, while the opening of new physical files will require prior approval from the respective office head.
The department has further directed officials to minimise unnecessary travel and promote car pooling.
The deputy secretary (administration) has been tasked with preparing a separate roster for car pooling arrangements.
Measures have also been introduced to regulate electricity and lift usage in the secretariat and directorate offices.
Officials have been instructed to avoid unnecessary consumption of electricity after 7 pm.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.