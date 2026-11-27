Kolkata: The West Bengal government is planning to introduce a biometric attendance system in schools from January 2, using facial recognition technology to record the attendance of both teachers and students, officials said on Thursday.
A pilot project will be launched in December ahead of the statewide rollout, they said.
"Biometrics in schools will help to monitor students coming to school," state education minister Dipak Barman said.
The system will cover classes 1 to 12, according to officials in the school education department.
Biometric attendance will be mandatory for teachers, while an AI-based system will be used to record the attendance of students, they said.
The minister had earlier spoken about the proposed initiative, and the department has now fixed the date for its implementation.
According to official figures, around 1.60 crore students and 4 lakh teachers in the state will come under the new attendance system.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.