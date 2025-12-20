Bengal: Leopard captured from tea garden in Darjeeling's Naxalbari

Forest department officials said the animal will be relocated in accordance with standard wildlife protocols. Earlier, a leopard entered a residential area in Maharashtra's Mira Bhayandar in the early hours of Friday and triggered panic among residents has been captured by forest department officials, authorities confirmed.

The big cat had strayed into a densely populated locality and attacked seven people before being safely rescued. The operation, conducted under tight security and crowd-control measures, drew the attention of residents, many of whom gathered at a safe distance as the rescue unfolded.