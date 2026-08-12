WB higher education dept seeks Jadavpur University executive council meeting inputs

Kolkata: The West Bengal Higher Education Department has sought detailed information from Jadavpur University on decisions taken by its Executive Council (EC) over the last three years, a university official said on Wednesday.
The department recently wrote to the university seeking details of all issues on which decisions were taken by the EC during the period, the official said.
Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharyya had recently told PTI that representatives of the Higher Education department attend EC meetings and are therefore aware of the discussions and decisions taken by the statutory body.
A university teacher said the institution had not previously received such a letter separately seeking details.
The university official said Bhattacharyya had received the letter and the matter would be discussed with the university authorities before the requested information is furnished.
"Nothing relating to the Executive Council should be kept secret. Its decisions should ideally be available on the university website, as members of the public have the right to know about them," the teacher said.
The right-wing West Bengal University Employees' Association had also recently approached Higher Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay, seeking publication of EC decisions on university websites, according to another university source.
The vice-chancellor had recently written to the Higher Education department and Governor R N Ravi, requesting that the process to convene the long-pending EC meeting be expedited and that the department finalise the name of its nominee to the EC, a long-followed practice, the source said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.