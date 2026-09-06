West Bengal health minister urges schools to allow students wear full-sleeve clothes to prevent dengue

Kolkata: West Bengal Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee has urged schools in the state to allow students to wear clothes that fully cover their arms and legs for three months till November to protect them from dengue, a vector-borne disease that is widespread during this period.
He urged schools to allow students to wear full-sleeve shirts, trousers and salwar suits, irrespective of the existing norms for uniform in September, October and November.
The minister appealed to teachers and school principals to cooperate and stressed the importance of creating awareness among students about dengue. "We can completely eradicate dengue afterwards. Awareness is required," said Mukherjee, a doctor by training.
"Please do not send girls to school wearing skirts. Allow them to wear salwar suits that cover their legs," Mukherjee said and ruled out knee-high socks as an effective alternative for covering the legs.
He said, "Knee-high socks stick to the skin and are very thin. Mosquitoes can bite through them."
He suggested that girls be allowed to wear salwar suits and boys full-length trousers and full-sleeve shirts during the period.
The minister also stressed the need for greater awareness among teachers and students and urged people to seek medical attention without delay if symptoms of dengue develop.
"I am asking all teachers and all schools for these three months: September, October, and November, let's try and see if we can reduce dengue cases," the minister said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.