WB Governor flags vacancies, infrastructure gaps in state varsities, seeks industry-linked education

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor R N Ravi on Monday expressed concern over the condition of state universities, pointing to a large number of faculty vacancies, inadequate funding for infrastructure and research, and the non-conduct of convocations in several institutions for years.
During an interaction with vice-chancellors of state universities at the Lok Bhavan here, Ravi stressed the need to prioritise quality education and ensure academic discipline and the timely completion of academic processes.
The governor said the state universities were facing serious challenges, including "more than 50 per cent of faculty positions remaining vacant, no funding for infrastructure and research and convocations not being held for the last seven to eight years".
Stressing that quality education must remain the foremost priority, Ravi, who is also the chancellor of state-run universities, emphasised academic discipline and timely academic processes.
"He underscored closer alignment of teaching with industry requirements and stronger industry-academia cooperation," a statement issued by the Lok Bhavan said.
The governor also called for research-driven innovation that translates into intellectual property, startups and entrepreneurship, leveraging the country's innovation ecosystem.
Ravi further emphasised the need for innovative approaches to financial sustainability in universities, the creation of robust alumni networks and greater cooperation among higher educational institutions.
He also advocated collective activities with active student participation, including periodic cleanliness drives, to foster vibrant campuses and deepen the spirit of public participation.
Such measures would help strengthen the higher education ecosystem while encouraging greater engagement among students and institutions, the statement said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.