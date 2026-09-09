Bengal Guv appoints temporary registrar and finance officer for Jadavpur University

Regarding this matter, Gautam Maity, General Secretary of the All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA), a prominent Left-leaning teachers' union primarily active in West Bengal, said, "We had complained to the Governor (RN Ravi) who is the Chancellor of the university, the Chief Minister (Suvendu Adhikari) and the Higher Education Minister (Jagannath Chattopadhyay) that this appointment is illegal. No one's term can be extended for more than six months in this way. Apart from this, there are also questions about the validity of the working committee meeting in which the decision to extend the term was taken. This work was being done illegally."