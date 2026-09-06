West Bengal govt to undertake teacher recruitment in transparent manner: CM

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday asserted that his government would undertake teacher recruitment in a transparent manner in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court.
He said the weightage for viva voce should not exceed five marks.
"Merit will be the primary criterion for selection. We will recruit teachers in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court. There is no need to worry. I have asked officials to ensure viva voce should not exceed five marks," he said.
Adhikari said the recruitment process would not be conducted through SMS notifications and all details would be published on the official website to prevent manipulation and irregularities.
Questioning the manner in which teachers had been recruited in the past, Adhikari said the dignity associated with the profession of teaching needed to be restored.
He stressed the need for appointing suitable heads of institutions, education workers, laboratory staffers and librarians, besides other support staff.
Adhikari said his government has scrapped the "scam-tainted and politicised" SSC (School Service Commission) panel and brought in a bureaucrat and three Ramakrishna Mission monks of a school to "gift transparent and graft-free job recruitment" to the candidates.
The chief minister said some people were wrongly included in the OBC category by the previous TMC government, and that his administration has taken corrective measures.
The jobs of 25,753 SSC candidates were invalidated by the Calcutta High Court in a 2024 order and the Supreme Court upheld it in 2025.
The candidates of the previous SSC exams were intimated through messages after downloading the SSC app.
The apex court has given the state a deadline of May 30, 2027 for conducting the recruitment test of the 2016 SSC candidates whose jobs were invalidated.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.