West Bengal govt to establish school of magic, museum documenting its history

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has initiated steps to set up a school of magic and a museum documenting the history of magic in the state, officials said.
An advisory committee has been constituted to oversee the initiative, with eminent magician P C Sorcar (Junior) appointed as its chief adviser, the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs said in a release.
Several other noted magicians will also be a part of the committee in different capacities, it said.
The panel held its first meeting at the Nandan auditorium here on Friday in the presence of Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Purnima Chakraborty and Department Secretary Soumitra Mohan.
Sorcar was also present at the meeting, accompanied by his wife Jayashree and daughter Maneka, the release said.
The proposed school is expected to provide a platform for learning and promoting the art of magic, while the museum will chronicle its rich history and legacy in Bengal, it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.