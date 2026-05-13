Heatwave forces West Bengal to prolong government school break to May 31; reopening set for June 1

Kolkata (PTI): The West Bengal government on Wednesday extended the ongoing summer vacation in all government schools across the state till May 31 in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, an education department official said.
The decision, taken by the School Education Department, will be applicable to primary, secondary and higher secondary institutions, except those located in hill areas.
According to the revised schedule, the summer vacation, which began on May 11, will now continue for a total of 21 days, with schools set to reopen on June 1.
Officials said the move modifies the earlier academic calendar, which had proposed a significantly shorter summer break, but was revised following a surge in temperatures across several districts.
The extension aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students amid extreme weather conditions, the official added.
While the order is binding on all government and government-supported institutions, private schools may follow separate schedules.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.