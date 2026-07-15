West Bengal govt announces audit of private colleges and roadmap for higher education reforms

Kolkata: The BJP government in West Bengal sharpened its attack on the previous TMC dispensation over alleged corruption in the higher education sector, with minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay hinting that the arrest of one or more university vice-chancellors for alleged irregularities under the former regime would not be surprising.

Chattopadhyay on Tuesday said the state's immediate priority was to create a "corruption-free and politics-free" education system after what he described as decades of "political interference, culminating in widespread irregularities during the TMC's 15-year rule".

"You have already seen a former education minister go to jail. You have not yet seen university vice chancellors in jail. If in future you see one or two vice chancellors in Presidency, Dum Dum or Alipore (jails), there should be no reason to be surprised," Chattopadhyay, the higher education minister, said in an interview with news channel ABP Ananda.