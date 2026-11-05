Bengal CM unveils new investment promotion policy to boost industrialisation, generate jobs

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday unveiled a new investment promotion policy to accelerate industrialisation and generate employment in the state.
The policy is expected to focus on faster clearances, transparent land allocation, investment incentives linked to employment generation and improved infrastructure, addressing key concerns raised by industry leaders.
The BJP government, led by Adhikari, has sought to renew the state's focus on industrial growth and create a more conducive environment for businesses to invest and expand.
Industry leaders have stressed the need for a transparent and investor-friendly policy framework, along with faster approvals and better infrastructure, to encourage fresh investments and generate employment.
The policy is expected to play a key role in the state's efforts to attract industries, boost economic activities and create job opportunities.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.