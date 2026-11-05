Bengal CM unveils new investment promotion policy to boost industrialisation, generate jobs

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday unveiled a new investment promotion policy to accelerate industrialisation and generate employment in the state.

The policy is expected to focus on faster clearances, transparent land allocation, investment incentives linked to employment generation and improved infrastructure, addressing key concerns raised by industry leaders.

The BJP government, led by Adhikari, has sought to renew the state's focus on industrial growth and create a more conducive environment for businesses to invest and expand.