Bengal CM Suvendu praises ABVP campaign against 'anti-national' elements in universities

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday praised ABVP workers for their campaign against alleged anti-national activities at Presidency University and Jadavpur University and urged them to continue their efforts.
Speaking at a Kali Puja event in Maniktala, Adhikari accused some groups at the universities of raising slogans such as "Kashmir maange azaadi" and used derogatory terms to describe them.
Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a Kali Puja pandal in Maniktala, Adhikari referred to groups allegedly raising slogans such as "tukde-tukde gang" and "Kashmir maange azaadi" and called those allegedly involved in such activities "cockroaches", "bedbugs" and "dimagi naxals".
"I congratulate my nationalist brothers and sisters of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the world's largest student organisation, for taking up the task of cleaning Presidency and Jadavpur universities of those who raise such slogans and promote anti-national sentiments," he said.
Urging ABVP workers to continue their efforts, Adhikari offered to provide bleaching powder and phenyl wherever required for the "clean-up" operation.
"Whatever is needed, whether bleaching powder or phenyl, I will supply it. The cleaning must continue," he said.
"This is the land of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Swami Vivekananda was born on this soil," he added.
Adhikari also targeted former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, recalling the removal of a Kali idol in a police van in 2025 during her tenure and alleging that it was done on her instructions.
He said Banerjee herself had to board a police van in Delhi during Mahalaya this year, describing it as the "power of Sanatanis".
The CM also urged people to use earthen lamps during the festival of lights, saying it would support traditional potters and artisans who make them.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.