Bengal CM backs ISKCON's service in school meal programme

Kolkata/Tamluk: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday welcomed the state's decision to involve ISKCON in the school midday meal programme, saying the organisation had the experience to ensure quality food for children.
Adhikari said ISKCON would begin distributing midday meals in schools in Kolkata from August 1 before extending the programme to Nadia district and subsequently to the rest of the state.
Referring to the government's decision to involve ISKCON in the programme, he said the organisation had successfully implemented similar initiatives in several cities across the country and would bring that experience to West Bengal.
"The objective of the school midday meal programme is not merely to provide food but to ensure proper nutrition for children. Providing a good, nutritious meal is extremely important. The students who depend on the midday meal in our schools largely come from middle-class, lower middle-class and economically weaker families. Most children from affluent families do not depend on this scheme. Therefore, nutritious food is essential to address malnutrition," he said.
The chief minister stressed that meals must be prepared and distributed in a clean and transparent manner.
"There should be no scope for corruption in this programme. It is the government's foremost responsibility to ensure that healthy and hygienic food reaches every child," he said.
Targeting the previous Trinamool Congress government, Adhikari alleged that the midday meal scheme had witnessed several instances of corruption in recent years.
"The kind of allegations of corruption that surfaced in the state's midday meal programme over the last few years are extremely unfortunate. Irregularities involving children's food are nothing short of a sin. In the coming days, ISKCON will discharge this responsibility and ensure that our children receive better quality nutritious meals. That is our duty," he said.
The chief minister said the government intended to involve more spiritual and charitable organisations in welfare programmes in the future.
"We want to rebuild West Bengal with the support of ISKCON, Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha and other organisations dedicated to serving people. Governance cannot remain confined only to government officials and elected representatives. The experience of institutions that have been engaged in social service for decades is equally important for the development of society," he said.
Adhikari's remarks came against the backdrop of the state's decision to involve ISKCON in the midday meal programme, which has triggered a debate in recent weeks, with sections of society and public health experts raising concerns over the absence of eggs in the menu and its possible impact on children's nutrition.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.