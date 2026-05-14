West Bengal leaders congratulate Higher Secondary topper Adrit Pal

Kolkata, May 14 (PTI): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday congratulated class 12 topper Adrit Pal over the phone and invited him to the state secretariat for a felicitation ceremony.
The chief minister also spoke to Adrit's parents and praised his achievement, saying the entire state was proud of his success.
"You have made the whole of West Bengal proud with your achievement," Adhikari told the student during the phone conversation.
Speaking to the topper's parents, Adhikari expressed hope that Adrit would achieve greater success in life and contribute to society and the people in the future.
The results of the higher secondary examination were declared on Thursday.
Adrit, a residential student of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission, topped the state with 496 marks.
A resident of Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district, Adrit had earlier secured the 11th rank in the class 10 board exam.
Family members said that after not being fully satisfied with his Madhyamik performance, Adrit had intensified his preparations for the class 12 exam.
Teachers and family members said he balanced academics, sports and personal discipline while living in the structured environment of the residential institution.
The ceremony to congratulate students for their outstanding performances would be held sometime later, secretariat sources said.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.