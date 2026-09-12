Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s literary legacy remembered by Bengal CM

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday paid tributes to Bengali author Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay on his birth anniversary.
In a post on social media, Adhikari remembered the legendary writer's contribution to Bengali literature.
Several of his works were adapted into films, most notably Satyajit Ray's 'Pather Panchali', 'Aparajito' and 'Ashani Sanket', bringing his literary creations to a wider international audience.
Known for his sensitive portrayal of nature, rural Bengal and the lives and struggles of ordinary people, Bandyopadhyay's works have continued to remain popular across generations.
He was posthumously awarded the Rabindra Puraskar for his novel 'Ichhamati'.
The writer was born on September 12, 1894.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.