Bengal CM launches cervical cancer vaccination drive for over 7.5 lakh girls aged 14 years

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday launched a statewide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign to protect adolescent girls against cervical cancer, targeting around 7.65 lakh beneficiaries aged 14 years.
The initiative follows the national launch of the HPV vaccination programme earlier this year, and aims to contribute to the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health threat, officials said.
"We are starting the vaccination programme for cervical cancer today at 235 health centres, including medical colleges and hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, grameen (rural) hospitals, and block hospitals," Adhikari said.
Under the campaign, girls who have completed 14 years of age but are yet to turn 15 will receive a single dose of the quadrivalent Gardasil-4 vaccine free of cost at designated government health facilities.
Adhikari said the initiative was part of the nationwide HPV vaccination programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28.
"I would like to thank Union Health Minister J P Nadda for providing 7,72,650 vaccine doses to Bengal free of cost, enabling us to launch this programme. In the coming days, we will carry out the campaign at 880 centres, and I urge everyone to cooperate with us," the CM said.
According to a statement issued by the state government, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India, with an estimated 78,499 new cases and 42,392 deaths reported in 2024.
Persistent HPV infection is responsible for nearly all cervical cancer cases, and the vaccine offers "a near-total shield against the disease" with an effectiveness rate of 93-100 per cent, it said.
The vaccine protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which account for the majority of cervical cancer cases, as well as types 6 and 11 that cause viral warts.
The statement said more than 50 crore doses had been administered globally by 2022 without any major safety concerns. Over 36 lakh doses had been administered across India since the national rollout, with no serious adverse effects reported, it said.
"Minor reactions, such as mild fever or local swelling, typically resolve within 48-72 hours," it said.
All vaccination sessions in West Bengal would be linked to the nearest round-the-clock Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) management centre, the release said.
Girls who have already received an HPV vaccine dose, or those suffering from acute illness, or have known allergies to yeast will be excluded from the programme, the state health department said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.