Bengal CM flags shortcomings in police force, promises recruitment, training

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday blamed the previous TMC regime for alleged shortcomings, including lack of infrastructure, logistics and professionalism, in the state police force.
Addressing an event at the Kolkata Police headquarters where he handed over appointment letters to 309 newly recruited police personnel, Adhikari said police personnel had "no financial security" during the TMC rule.
"Bengal police are lagging in infrastructure, logistics, professionalism and training," he said while referring to the 15 years of alleged misrule by the TMC.
He also said, "If the previous governments had taken steps to continuously upgrade the police force, the current dispensation would not have faced such problems."
Adhikari said his government had taken up several programmes and signed MoUs with organisations to provide training to police personnel in the state.
He also said around 4,000 male constables and over 6,000 women police will be recruited in the state police forces.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.