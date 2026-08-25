Bengal CM flags anti‑national graffiti at Jadavpur University

On August 19 and 20, clashes broke out between activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) outside the Jadavpur University campus in south Kolkata. The first confrontation took place at the 8B Bus Stand crossing between SFI activists and security personnel, while the second occurred in front of the main gate of JU between SFI and ABVP activists. During the second clash, the engraved emblem of Jadavpur University, designed by renowned painter Nandalal Bose, was damaged. On August 21, the emblem was repaired and reinstalled at gate number four of the campus.