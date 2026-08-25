Bengal CM flags anti‑national graffiti at Jadavpur University

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday asked Jadavpur University authorities to conduct an inquiry into objectionable and anti‑national wall graffiti and drawings inside the hostel premises.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister shared a video of the graffiti and asserted that campus premises must not be used as platforms for spreading propaganda and anti‑India sentiment.
“The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has received concerning videos and photographic representations through the CM’s Grievance Cell from conscientious students of Jadavpur University, reporting instances of objectionable, sociopathic, violent and anti‑national wall graffiti and drawings inside the Arts Division Boys Hostel premises,” Adhikari wrote.
He said educational institutions are sacred spaces of learning, academic excellence and nation‑building, and under no circumstances would campus premises be permitted to be used for spreading propaganda and anti‑India sentiment.
Adhikari urged the Vice‑Chancellor of Jadavpur University, the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department and other competent authorities to initiate an immediate inquiry, beginning with on‑ground verification of the hostel area. If the graffiti is found, he said, those responsible must be identified.
The Chief Minister further stated that the West Bengal government strictly follows a “Zero Tolerance Policy” towards anti‑national activities, especially in educational institutions. He said the concerned department and university administration must ensure stringent compliance and preserve academic integrity. If the presence of such graffiti is verified, immediate steps must be taken to remove it, fix accountability and initiate strict administrative and legal action.
Meanwhile, Jadavpur University authorities formed an inquiry committee to investigate recent clashes. Former Justice Pranab Kumar Chatterjee will head the committee to probe the incidents of August 19 and 20, with the first meeting scheduled for August 27.
On August 19 and 20, clashes broke out between activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) outside the Jadavpur University campus in south Kolkata. The first confrontation took place at the 8B Bus Stand crossing between SFI activists and security personnel, while the second occurred in front of the main gate of JU between SFI and ABVP activists. During the second clash, the engraved emblem of Jadavpur University, designed by renowned painter Nandalal Bose, was damaged. On August 21, the emblem was repaired and reinstalled at gate number four of the campus.
On Monday, an all‑stakeholder meeting was called to restore peace at Jadavpur University. A section of students said they were firm on several demands, while ABVP left the meeting midway, alleging lack of representation. New tensions emerged from the discussion.
The students put forward four main demands: removal of former Vice‑Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau from the post of Chairman of the Student Grievance Redressal Cell and suspension of his classes during the investigation; suspension of those seen in CCTV footage until the probe is completed; reconstitution of the inquiry committee; and inclusion of student representatives in the committee.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.