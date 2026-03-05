Bengal building circular economy, pushing green energy transition

Kolkata: West Bengal is emerging as a model for green development through a combination of circular economy initiatives, renewable energy expansion and water conservation programmes, Principal Chief Advisor to Chief Minister & Finance Department Amit Mitra said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry summit on sustainability, Mitra said the state government has been pursuing a range of initiatives aimed at sustainable development while addressing climate change challenges and livelihood generation.

Citing the global climate crisis that has caused damages worth USD 2.8 trillion over the past two decades, he said West Bengal has attempted to build a "circular economy" model combining ecological protection with economic activity.