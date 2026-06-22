Bengal budget proposes five new districts, AIIMS in north Bengal, expansion of health infrastructure

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday proposed the creation of five new districts, a subdivision and seven municipalities, while announcing a series of measures to strengthen healthcare and higher education infrastructure across the state.

Presenting the first full budget of the BJP government in the state Assembly, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said the administrative reorganisation was aimed at improving governance, enhancing security-related coordination and ensuring better delivery of public services.

"The proposed districts -- Kolkata, Basirhat, Sundarban, Jangipur and Arambagh -- are being created for administrative convenience and security-related requirements. The move will help bring government services closer to people and ensure more efficient governance," Dasgupta said while tabling the Budget.

There will be a new police district in Kanthi, he said.