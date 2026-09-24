Seva Sankalp event: Bengal BJP leader seen occupying teacher's chair

Kolkata: A BJP leader in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district courted controversy on Thursday by allegedly sitting on a class teacher's chair and addressing students at a 'Seva Sankalp' event while several teachers were seen standing inside a classroom during school hours.
The CPI(M) slammed the BJP, saying that the saffron party has no right to interrupt normal classes and insult school teachers.
A video circulating on social media purportedly showed BJP's Bhatar assembly constituency convenor Subrata Goswami sitting on a chair in a classroom and addressing students, while several teachers at Shushundighi High School were seen standing beside him.
The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified by PTI.
Goswami denied that he had deliberately occupied the teacher's chair, and claimed that the teachers had insisted him to sit there.
The BJP leader was heard speaking to students on the 'Seva Sankalp' programme to mark the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service and elaborating on the PM's vision to make India a developed country by 2047.
District CPM leader Dipankar Dey said that the students will come to know about the development initiatives of the country and what 'Viksit Bharat' is all about, but "the BJP does not have the right to interrupt normal classes and its leader cannot insult teachers before the students".
"The ruling BJP should not yield its political influence in educational institutions," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.