Bengal assembly passes Bill enabling inter-university transfer of teaching, non-teaching staffers

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed by voice vote an amendment Bill that empowers the government to transfer teaching and non-teaching staffers from one state university to another.
The West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was approved by the state cabinet on September 8. It seeks to add one provision in Section 14A of the existing 2017 Act, which will allow inter-university transfer of both teaching and non-teaching employees as and when required, officials said.
The Bill was tabled by Higher Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay during a special session of the state assembly.
Addressing the assembly during the tabling of the Bill, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that through the proposed legislation, "so-called pundits" will be sent to newly established institutions which would be benefitted.
"The Bill will balance institutes' autonomy and accountability towards the government... It would not impact PhD supervision and projects... Those unhappy with the provisions of the Bill are welcome to quit their jobs," he said.
Asked what prompted the decision to amend the existing Act, Adhikari had earlier said, "This is important. There is a ground reality that necessitates the Bill."
"Several experienced professors will go to the new universities. They will guide these universities on what the infrastructure should be like, how classes can be conducted and how they can be turned into centres of excellence," he added.
The "experienced teachers" will be transferred to new universities established in "places like Jhargram and Cooch Behar and will ensure the exchange of human resources", the CM had said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.