Bengal and UK explore stronger ties in higher education and research

Kolkata: West Bengal and the United Kingdom are exploring ways to strengthen cooperation in higher education, research, innovation and skill development as part of the evolving India-UK partnership under Vision 2035.

The British Council brought together policymakers, academics, researchers and industry representatives in Kolkata to discuss opportunities for greater collaboration between institutions in West Bengal and the UK. The discussions focused on areas including transnational education, international branch campuses, research partnerships, innovation, capacity building and student and academic mobility.

The meeting also examined how international collaborations could support the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and complement West Bengal’s higher education priorities. Participants discussed practical ways to develop partnerships between universities, expand research networks and create new opportunities for students, researchers and institutions.