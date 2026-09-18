Bengal and UK explore stronger ties in higher education and research

Kolkata: West Bengal and the United Kingdom are exploring ways to strengthen cooperation in higher education, research, innovation and skill development as part of the evolving India-UK partnership under Vision 2035.
The British Council brought together policymakers, academics, researchers and industry representatives in Kolkata to discuss opportunities for greater collaboration between institutions in West Bengal and the UK. The discussions focused on areas including transnational education, international branch campuses, research partnerships, innovation, capacity building and student and academic mobility.
The meeting also examined how international collaborations could support the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and complement West Bengal’s higher education priorities. Participants discussed practical ways to develop partnerships between universities, expand research networks and create new opportunities for students, researchers and institutions.
The engagement comes amid new avenues for India-UK cooperation under Vision 2035, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and the Programme of Cultural Cooperation. These frameworks are expected to support greater exchange in education, research and knowledge.
Among those who participated were IIT Kharagpur Director Dr Suman Chakraborty, TCG CREST University Mentor and Officiating Vice-Chancellor Prof Malabika Sarkar, Adamas University Vice-Chancellor Dr Suranjan Das, Calcutta University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ashutosh Ghosh and industry consultant Ambarish Dasgupta.
Binod Kumar IAS, Additional Chief Secretary of Education, Government of West Bengal, said the state was interested in developing stronger institutional partnerships with the UK and creating more opportunities for universities, students and researchers to engage internationally.
British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India Dr Andrew Fleming said education continued to be an important part of India-UK relations, adding that there was scope for stronger links between universities, researchers and innovators.
The British Council also highlighted Kolkata’s long association with the organisation, which began in 1948. Officials said the current India-UK partnership could provide an opportunity to further develop existing educational, research and cultural connections.
Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director of Education, British Council India, said NEP 2020 had created new possibilities for internationalisation and transnational education. She added that Vision 2035 could help connect West Bengal’s institutional priorities with UK expertise, networks and programmes.