Agrarian distress, youth aspirations dominate poll discourse in WB's Katwa

Katwa, an unreserved seat, is one of the seven assembly segments under the Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency. It has a predominantly rural character, with around 65.40 per cent of voters residing in villages and 34.60 per cent in urban centres. The electorate is socially mixed, with Scheduled Castes accounting for about 27.41 per cent and Muslims around 21.80 per cent of the population.