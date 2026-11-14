Bengal 7th Pay Commission bars offline submissions, keeps recommendation portal open until November 30

Kolkata, Nov 14 (IANS): Amid confusion over which categories of state government employees will be included and which categories will not be included in the 7th Pay Commission, the West Bengal government has extended the deadline for sending recommendations on category-wise increase in salaries, allowances and retirement benefits to the Commission.
According to a fresh notification issued by the West Bengal Finance Department, recommendations on this count can be sent up to November 30. However, some of the state government employees' associations have expressed dismay over the extension of the deadline on this count repeatedly.
The first deadline for sending the recommendation in such matters was September 2.
However, later, through two other notifications, the State Finance Department announced the inclusion of some new organisations and employees of the commission under the commission and the exclusion of some organisations.
Keeping in mind the applications of the working and retired employees of the newly included organisations and various employee organisations, it has been decided to keep the specific module of the 7th Pay Commission’s website (https://7spc.wb.gov.in) open till November 30.
The Commission has clearly stated that only applications submitted through that website will be considered, and recommendations sent through hard copies, PDFs, or emails will not be considered.
On November 5, the State Finance Department issued two separate resolutions. The first one gave the Commission the responsibility of reviewing the pay structure and conditions of service of regular non-teaching staff of state-aided universities and all employees of three education boards, namely West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) and the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME).
Thereafter, another notification was issued last week bringing several organisations, including 14 development boards, under the purview of the commission. At the same time, three organisations, namely —West Bengal Madrasah Education Board, West Bengal Technical Education Council and West Bengal Vocational Education Council, were excluded.
After the new BJP-ruled government took over in West Bengal earlier this year, there have been expectations among the state government employees regarding the Pay Commission, dearness allowances at par with those of central government employees accrued on it.
The Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, had also announced that the 7th Pay Commission would be formed to restructure the pay structure of the state government employees.
After that announcement, the state government started the initial process of forming the 7th Pay Commission.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.