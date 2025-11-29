Bend-it-like-Beckham moment at Kothavalasa Residential School in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Students of the MJPAPBCW Residential School for Girls in Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram district, were in for an unexpected moment on Wednesday, when former England football captain and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Sir David Beckham visited their campus to observe Project-Based Learning (PBL) activities.

The visit, facilitated by Mantra4Change in collaboration with Education Above All (EAA), is part of a wider initiative to strengthen classroom practices in government residential schools across States.

In Andhra Pradesh, the PBL programme has been introduced in 107 MJP schools, reaching nearly 18,000 students, and supporting school leaders in redesigning the learning environment.

Beckham spent time in multiple classrooms, beginning with a live PBL session where students worked in groups to solve subject-based tasks. He later interacted with children who showcased their projects in English, Mathematics and Science at a small exhibition prepared for the visit.

As part of an ongoing environmental project, students demonstrated how they digitally tag saplings during a tree-planting activity in which Beckham also participated.

Inside the library, he joined a reading circle, and spoke to students about their interests in books.

The visit concluded with a brief football drill on the school grounds, where students invited him to participate in their regular practice routine.

Reflecting on the visit, Beckham posted on Instagram, stating, “Great day in India going back to school supporting Education Above All’s project based learning initiatives - so much fun.” P Madhavi Latha, Secretary of MJPAPBCWREIS, said the interaction served as a positive reinforcement for the school’s ongoing efforts.

“Project-Based Learning has helped our classrooms become more active and collaborative. Sir David Beckham’s visit offered students a meaningful opportunity to share their work and learning,” she said.

Mantra4Change Co-Founder Santosh More noted that the visit draws attention to the impact of innovative teaching practices in public education.

“PBL is helping students develop critical thinking and communication skills. Engagements like this highlight the importance of sustained support for such initiatives,” he noted. The initiative also aligns with Shikshagraha, a national movement co-led by Mantra4Change that aims to strengthen one million public schools across India by encouraging collaboration among communities, governments and civil society organisations.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh, wrote on X, “Thank you DavidBeckham, legendary footballer and UNICEFIndia Goodwill Ambassador, for visiting our Govt Residential School in Kothavalasa near Vizag. Your interactions, encouragement and playful energy lit up our classrooms and our playground. Our students were thrilled to learn how to bend it like Beckham - lessons they will carry with them for life! We appreciate your commitment to children’s dreams and education.”

School Principal U Vijay Kumar Patro said the visit provided an opportunity for students to present their work to global audience, and acknowledged the help of the BC Welfare Department, EAA and Mantra4Change in organising the programme.

Story Written By Usha Peri

